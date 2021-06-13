Cancel
Washburn, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Washburn

Posted by 
Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 9 days ago

WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvPffI00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • 9 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

