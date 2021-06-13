Cancel
Kirklin, IN

Kirklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 9 days ago

KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvPaFf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Kirklin News Watch

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(KIRKLIN, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kirklin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(KIRKLIN, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kirklin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!