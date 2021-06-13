Bingham Weather Forecast
BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
