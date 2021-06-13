Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfork, AR

Norfork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Norfork Updates
Norfork Updates
 9 days ago

NORFORK, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSvPM5b00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Norfork Updates

Norfork Updates

Norfork, AR
16
Followers
82
Post
681
Views
ABOUT

With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfork, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Related
Naalehu, HIPosted by
Naalehu News Watch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Naalehu: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight; Thursday, June 24: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the
Norfork, ARPosted by
Norfork Updates

4-Day Weather Forecast For Norfork

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Norfork: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Chance of Showers
Parsonsfield, MEPosted by
Parsonsfield News Beat

Daily Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Parsonsfield: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday,
Danforth, MEPosted by
Danforth Post

Danforth Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Danforth: Tuesday, June 22: Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day;
Hamilton, INPosted by
Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hamilton: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and
Vandergrift, PAPosted by
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel

Vandergrift Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vandergrift: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June
Spicer, MNPosted by
Spicer Updates

Spicer Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spicer: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Chance of showers
Mora, MNPosted by
Mora (MN) Weather Channel

Mora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mora: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Slight chance of
Donora, PAPosted by
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June
Zimmerman, MNPosted by
Zimmerman (MN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Zimmerman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Zimmerman: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Slight chance of
Slippery Rock, PAPosted by
Slippery Rock Today

Daily Weather Forecast For Slippery Rock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Slippery Rock: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly
Grafton, OHPosted by
Grafton (OH) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Grafton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grafton: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Chance of
York, PAPosted by
York News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For York

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in York: Tuesday, June 22: Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Partly sunny
Bridgeville, DEPosted by
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel

Bridgeville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeville: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June