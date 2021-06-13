Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Resonance Music and Arts Festival Announces Initial 2021 Lineup

By danielle modica
NYS Music
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Resonance Music and Arts Festival has recently announced its initial 2021 lineup featuring multiple sets from Resonance alumni, including Tipper, Lotus, Lettuce, Papadosio, Umphrey’s McGee, and many more. The fest will run from September 16-18 at a new location – Marvin’s Mountaintop Campground in Masontown, West Virginia. The lineup...

nysmusic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Camping#Bluegrass#Lotus#Lettuce#The Grateful Dead#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
columbusnavigator.com

What? Music and Arts Festival Will Return In August

What? Music and Arts Festival will return this year for two days of immersive art. The festival will take place Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7. This year, artists Yheti, Mersiv and Daily Bread return. They’ll be joined by newcomers CharlestheFirst, Of the Trees, Tripp St, Veil, NotLö, Artifakts, Late Night Radio and Derlee.
Staunton, VAmusicalamerica.com

Heifetz International Music Institute Announces 2021 Festival of Concerts

HEIFETZ INTERNATIONAL MUSIC INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2021 FESTIVAL OF CONCERTS. The Institute’s 25th Anniversary Season will features 50 concerts and events across Staunton and the Shenandoah Valley. Staunton, VA, June 9, 2021 - The sounds and swells of string instruments will again fill the summer air in Staunton, as the Heifetz...
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Midland Center for the Arts announces lineup for 50th season

The stage is set at the Midland Center for the Arts’ 50th season, as the center recently announced the return of favorite series including Matrix: Midland and Broadway & Beyond. “After what has been a very long intermission, we’re excited to be lifting the curtain on live, in-person events,” said...
Visual Artmusicfestnews.com

BUKU Music + Art Project Reveals Lineup for BUKU: Planet B

BUKU Music + Art Project Reveals Lineup for BUKU: Planet B. Enthusiastic fans of music’s cutting edge are getting ready to descend on New Orleans this October for BUKU: Planet B, a one-time fall iteration of its sister flagship springtime event BUKU MUSIC + ARTS PROJECT, which was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. With New Orleans’ Market Street Power Plant and the historic grounds of the old TwiRoPa venue as a backdrop, BUKU: Planet B is set to take place on October 22-23 on the banks of the Mississippi River. The two-day bacchanal will be purposefully boutique in size but will pack no less punch than BUKU’s larger event. Aiming to celebrate the resiliency of New Orleans and the triumphant return of live music, BUKU; Planet B crafted a mind-boggling lineup crossing modern genres such as hip hop, rap, pop-punk, and bass music. The massive bill will be topped by stars Megan Thee Stallion, ILLENIUM, Machine Gun Kelly, and Playboi Carti.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Buku Music + Art Project announces Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly will headline festival Oct. 22-23 in Lower Garden District

The Buku Music + Art Project announced the lineup for its two-day festival in October at the Market Street Power Plant, along the river in the Lower Garden District. Megan Thee Stallion, ILLENIUM, Machine Gun Kelly, Playboy Carti, Kaytranda, Zeds Dead and Pooh Shiesty top the bill of an event that combines hip-hop, rock and electronic music.
Musicsouthernillinoisnow.com

Dierks Bentley reveals lineup for Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban are the headliners for this year’s edition of Dierks’ Seven Peaks Music Festival. Ingrid Andress, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Randy Houser, Old Crow Medicine Show and Caitlyn Smith are among the other performers who will trek to the mountains in Buena Vista, Colorado, for the three-day festival over Labor Day weekend.
Performing Artsasianmoviepulse.com

InlanDimensions International Arts Festival Announces 2021 Online Edition and First Highlights

International Conference: Contemporary Acting Techniques in Eurasian Theatre, Performance and Audiovisual Arts: Intercultural and Intermedia Perspective!. Key note speakers: Mr. Eugenio Barba, Mr. Tang Shu-wing, Mr. Danny Yung. Online conference: 28‒30 September 2021. Faculty of Humanities of the Nicolaus Copernicus University, Toruń (Wydział Humanistyczny UMK, Kulturoznawstwo UMK) The Grotowski Institute,...
Entertainmentscoopcube.com

Music festival: “Concerts will be possible in bars and restaurants,” Bachelot announced. at

The Basics On France Info, the Minister of Culture announced details of the health protocol during the music festival. Guest of France Info, this Thursday June 17th, Roselyne Bachelot announced a relaxation of the health protocol for the music festival. “Mini-concerts in bars and restaurants will be possible,” she said in particular. The government initially planned concerts only outdoors.
Elkhart, IN95.3 MNC

Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival returns this weekend

The 41st Rhapsody Arts and Music festival is set to kick off on Friday and Saturday in downtown Elkhart. The Island Park festival features over 60 food and artisanal craft vendors and will include regional artists, a beer tent, kids activities with a free kids stage, and live music from local bands all weekend.
Musicfloridamusicblog.com

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival 2022

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival takes place Thursday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 6th at Sunshine Grove, FL. Okee is a 4 day surreal experience, filled with multi-genre music, immersive art and transformative events, deep in the heart of Florida’s wild wilderness. A gathering of all walks of life where the common ground is music, magic and mystery.
Festivalwilliamsonhomepage.com

More acts announced for September’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at Harlinsdale

Officials with the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival announced more acts for its seventh annual event to be held Sept. 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm. The festival announced in May its 2021 headliners that include Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage The Elephant, among others. Organizers on Tuesday released the names of additional performers for the late-summer fest that’s making a return after having been canceled last year due to the impact from COVID-19. Among the acts is Williamson County’s own People on the Porch, making their third appearance at Pilgrimage.
Jacksonville, ORijpr.org

Britt Joins The Music And Art Festivals Returning To The Rogue Valley

Britt Music & Arts Festival, an annual performance festival in Jacksonville, has announced live music lineups for this summer. The Oregon Shakespeare Festival will be coming back, too, likely attracting an influx of out-of-town visitors. Bob Hackett is the director of Travel Southern Oregon. He says that although outdoor and...
Pittsburgh, PAPitt News

Three Rivers Arts Festival brings live music, art and food back to the Cultural District

Pittsburghers following the sound of live music booming from the speakers along Ft. Duquesne Boulevard will find that Pittsburgh’s local art scene has come back to life this summer for one of the first large events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival spans the entire Cultural District this year, in addition to having art and food vendors at Point State Park.