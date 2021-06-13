Resonance Music and Arts Festival Announces Initial 2021 Lineup

BUKU Music + Art Project Reveals Lineup for BUKU: Planet B. Enthusiastic fans of music’s cutting edge are getting ready to descend on New Orleans this October for BUKU: Planet B, a one-time fall iteration of its sister flagship springtime event BUKU MUSIC + ARTS PROJECT, which was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. With New Orleans’ Market Street Power Plant and the historic grounds of the old TwiRoPa venue as a backdrop, BUKU: Planet B is set to take place on October 22-23 on the banks of the Mississippi River. The two-day bacchanal will be purposefully boutique in size but will pack no less punch than BUKU’s larger event. Aiming to celebrate the resiliency of New Orleans and the triumphant return of live music, BUKU; Planet B crafted a mind-boggling lineup crossing modern genres such as hip hop, rap, pop-punk, and bass music. The massive bill will be topped by stars Megan Thee Stallion, ILLENIUM, Machine Gun Kelly, and Playboi Carti.