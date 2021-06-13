Cancel
Hill City, KS

Hill City is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Hill City Digest
 9 days ago

(HILL CITY, KS) A sunny Sunday is here for Hill City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hill City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvPCGL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

