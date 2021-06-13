Hailey Bieber Says She Was "So Upset" After That Restaurant Hostess Called Her "Rude" in Viral TikTok

Recently, it appeared that Justin Bieber had once again turned over a new leaf. Last month, the 27-year-old made it clear to GQ that he no longer runs in the same circles as his former “second father,” the recently disgraced “hip pastor” Carl Lentz, and other pillars of the Hillsong megachurch. But then, less than two weeks later, Bieber posted an Instagram of himself sporting a hairstyle that emulated dreadlocks. He isn’t the only white celebrity to try out dreads over the years. But unlike, say, Zac Efron, Bieber is a repeat offender, and therefore seemingly unaware of or indifferent to the accusations of cultural appropriation he first faced in 2016.