Hailey Bieber Says She Was "So Upset" After That Restaurant Hostess Called Her "Rude" in Viral TikTok
There have been many popular genres of content to emerge out of TikTok over the past year, but one of the most talked about by far was TikTokers rating their interactions with celebrities while working in service jobs. Hailey Bieber was one of them, with former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan claiming that Hailey was unpleasant while she served her. Hailey later apologized for her behavior, but she's now saying that the video made her feel upset at the time.www.womansday.com