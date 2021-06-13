Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden Valley, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Garden Valley

Posted by 
Garden Valley News Flash
Garden Valley News Flash
 9 days ago

GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvOy5E00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley, ID
5
Followers
85
Post
337
Views
ABOUT

With Garden Valley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden Valley, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Garden Valley, IDPosted by
Garden Valley News Flash

Friday sun alert in Garden Valley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Garden Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!