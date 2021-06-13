Ness City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
