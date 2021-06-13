Cancel
Ness City, KS

Ness City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ness City Daily
 9 days ago

NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvOxCV00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
