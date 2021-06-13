Weather Forecast For Kinsley
KINSLEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
