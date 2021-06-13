Cancel
Ferron, UT

Sun forecast for Ferron — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Ferron Bulletin
Ferron Bulletin
 9 days ago

(FERRON, UT) A sunny Sunday is here for Ferron, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ferron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSvOZDB00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • 13 to 18 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • 12 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ferron, UT
