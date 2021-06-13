Cancel
Linton, ND

Linton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Linton Digest
Linton Digest
 9 days ago

LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MinZ_0aSvOYKS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

With Linton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LINTON, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Linton Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.