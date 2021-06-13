Weather Forecast For Port Leyden

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



