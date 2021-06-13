Cancel
Port Leyden, NY

Weather Forecast For Port Leyden

Port Leyden News Watch
 9 days ago

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aSvOVgH00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Port Leyden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Port Leyden is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Leyden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!