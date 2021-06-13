Weather Forecast For Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.