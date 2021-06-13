Daily Weather Forecast For Arkdale

ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



