Weather Forecast For Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.