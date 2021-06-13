Cancel
Indian Wells, AZ

Weather Forecast For Indian Wells

Indian Wells News Alert
 9 days ago

INDIAN WELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvOTup00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Indian Wells News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Indian Wells

(INDIAN WELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Indian Wells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.