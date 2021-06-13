Cancel
Wells, NV

Wells Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wells Voice
Wells Voice
 9 days ago

WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvOS2600

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 52 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

