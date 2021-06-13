Cancel
Fairfield, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield News Alert
 9 days ago

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvOR9N00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Fairfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

