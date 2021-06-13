Cancel
Clark, SD

Clark Weather Forecast

Clark Dispatch
 9 days ago

CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvOOkQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Clark Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

