Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rabun Gap, GA

Weather Forecast For Rabun Gap

Posted by 
Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 9 days ago

RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0aSvONrh00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap, GA
12
Followers
95
Post
472
Views
ABOUT

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rabun Gap, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Rabun Gap, GAPosted by
Rabun Gap Voice

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(RABUN GAP, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rabun Gap Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Rabun Gap, GAPosted by
Rabun Gap Voice

This is the cheapest gas in Rabun Gap right now

(RABUN GAP, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Rabun Gap area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon. Exxon at 4548 Us-441 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 4244 Us-441, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Rabun Gap, GAPosted by
Rabun Gap Voice

Save $0.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rabun Gap

(RABUN GAP, GA) According to Rabun Gap gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N . Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Mobil at 4244 Us-441, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Rabun Gap, GAPosted by
Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RABUN GAP, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rabun Gap area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N . Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 4548 Us-441, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.