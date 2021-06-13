Weather Forecast For Rabun Gap
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
