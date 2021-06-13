Cancel
Parsonsfield, ME

Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield

Parsonsfield News Beat
PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0aSvOL6F00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

