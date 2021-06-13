Cancel
Hosford, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Hosford

(HOSFORD, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Hosford, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hosford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aSvOKDW00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hosford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

