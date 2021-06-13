Cancel
Gregory, SD

Gregory Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

GREGORY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvOJKn00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Gregory Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

