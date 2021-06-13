Cancel
Craig, AK

Weather Forecast For Craig

Craig News Watch
Craig News Watch
 9 days ago

CRAIG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Craig, AK
With Craig News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

