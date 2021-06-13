Weather Forecast For Craig
CRAIG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
