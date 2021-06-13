Cancel
Randle, WA

Sunday rain in Randle: Ideas to make the most of it

Randle News Beat
 9 days ago

(RANDLE, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Randle Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Randle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aSvOGgc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Randle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

