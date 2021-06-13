Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Sumner, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Sumner

Posted by 
Fort Sumner Voice
Fort Sumner Voice
 9 days ago

FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvOC9i00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Sumner Voice

Fort Sumner Voice

Fort Sumner, NM
1
Followers
48
Post
131
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Sumner Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Sumner, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fort Sumner, NMPosted by
Fort Sumner Voice

Sunday has sun for Fort Sumner — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FORT SUMNER, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Sumner. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Fort Sumner, NMPosted by
Fort Sumner Voice

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(FORT SUMNER, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Sumner. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!