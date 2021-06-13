Weather Forecast For Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 32 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 60 °F 6 to 18 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 101 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.