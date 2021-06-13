Ellendale Daily Weather Forecast
ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- 13 to 17 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.