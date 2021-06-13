Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atkins, VA

Atkins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 9 days ago

ATKINS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0aSvO9am00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atkins Times

Atkins Times

Atkins, VA
16
Followers
95
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atkins Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atkins, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Atkins Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ATKINS, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Atkins Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Thursday has sun for Atkins — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ATKINS, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atkins. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!