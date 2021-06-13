Atkins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATKINS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
