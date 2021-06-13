Cancel
Deadwood, SD

Deadwood Weather Forecast

Deadwood Daily
Deadwood Daily
 9 days ago

DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvO8i300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Deadwood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

