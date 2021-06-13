Deadwood Weather Forecast
DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.