Daily Weather Forecast For Heppner
HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
