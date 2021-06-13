Cancel
Lincoln, KS

Lincoln Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lincoln Bulletin
Lincoln Bulletin
 9 days ago

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aSvO4B900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincoln, KS
With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(LINCOLN, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.