Hana Daily Weather Forecast

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, June 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 71 °F 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Scattered Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Scattered Rain Showers High 80 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.