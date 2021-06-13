Cancel
Hana, HI

Hana Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 9 days ago

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aSvO2Ph00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 71 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

