Hana Daily Weather Forecast
HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, June 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.