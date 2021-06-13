Cancel
Freeman, SD

Weather Forecast For Freeman

Freeman News Alert
 9 days ago

FREEMAN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSvO1Wy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Freeman, SD
ABOUT

With Freeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

