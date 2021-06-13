Plentywood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 30 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 32 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 29 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.