Plentywood, MT

Plentywood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Plentywood Voice
 9 days ago

PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvNz0A00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

