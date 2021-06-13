Cancel
Cove, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cove

Cove News Beat
Cove News Beat
 9 days ago

COVE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvNy7R00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

