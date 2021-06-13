Cancel
Porcupine, SD

Sunday rain in Porcupine: Ideas to make the most of it

Porcupine Post
Porcupine Post
 9 days ago

(PORCUPINE, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Porcupine Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Porcupine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSvNxEi00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

