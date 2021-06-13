Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seeley Lake, MT

Seeley Lake Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Seeley Lake News Flash
Seeley Lake News Flash
 9 days ago

SEELEY LAKE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSvNvTG00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 51 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of light rain then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake, MT
8
Followers
92
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seeley Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seeley Lake, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Seeley Lake, MTPosted by
Seeley Lake News Flash

Diesel: Seeley Lake's cheapest, according to survey

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Seeley Lake, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Seeley Lake area went to Sinclair at 3072 Mount Hwy 83 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Sinclair at 3072 Mount Hwy 83 N, the survey found: