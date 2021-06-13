Cancel
Lusk, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Lusk

Lusk News Watch
Lusk News Watch
 9 days ago

LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSvNtho00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lusk, WY
ABOUT

With Lusk News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Lusk, WY
#Nws
