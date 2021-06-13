Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lone Pine News Watch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lone Pine

Posted by 
Lone Pine News Watch
Lone Pine News Watch
 9 days ago

LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvNrwM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lone Pine News Watch

Lone Pine News Watch

Lone Pine, CA
8
Followers
64
Post
316
Views
ABOUT

With Lone Pine News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Lone Pine#Lone Pine#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
Lone Pine, CAPosted by
Lone Pine News Watch

Lone Pine is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LONE PINE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lone Pine. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.