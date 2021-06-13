Cancel
Gualala Digest

Sunday set for clouds in Gualala - 3 ways to make the most of it

Gualala Digest
Gualala Digest
 9 days ago

(GUALALA, CA.) Sunday is set to be cloudy in Gualala, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gualala:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvNpAu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gualala, CA
ABOUT

With Gualala Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

