4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Rock
RED ROCK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 113 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 114 °F, low 80 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 114 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 113 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
