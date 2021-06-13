Cancel
Panguitch, UT

Panguitch Weather Forecast

Panguitch Daily
Panguitch Daily
 9 days ago

PANGUITCH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvNmlx00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 50 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

