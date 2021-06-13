Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ennis, MT

Ennis Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ennis Journal
Ennis Journal
 9 days ago

ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSvNk0V00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ennis Journal

Ennis Journal

Ennis, MT
7
Followers
77
Post
590
Views
ABOUT

With Ennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ennis, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ennis Weather Forecast#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related