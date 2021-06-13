Ennis Weather Forecast
ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
