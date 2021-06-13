Cancel
Laverne, OK

Laverne Daily Weather Forecast

LAVERNE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvNj7m00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laverne, OK
With Laverne Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Laverne, OK
Laverne Daily

Laverne is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(LAVERNE, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laverne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Laverne, OK
Laverne Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LAVERNE, OK) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Laverne, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.