Jal, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Jal

Posted by 
Jal Voice
Jal Voice
 9 days ago

JAL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvNiF300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jal, NM
Jal gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(JAL, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Jal, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas. Pilot at 410 E Kansas Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Stripes at Nm-18, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.
Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Jal

(JAL, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jal Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.