Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantsboro, NC

Sunday rain in Grantsboro meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Grantsboro News Watch
Grantsboro News Watch
 9 days ago

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grantsboro Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grantsboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aSvNhMK00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro, NC
6
Followers
97
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grantsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(GRANTSBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grantsboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Weather Forecast For Grantsboro

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grantsboro: Sunday, June 20: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight; Monday, June 21: Tropical Storm Conditions Possible; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight;