Ravenna, NE

Sunday has sun for Ravenna — 3 ways to make the most of it

Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 9 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ravenna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ravenna:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvNdpQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ravenna, NE
With Ravenna Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

