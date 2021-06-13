4-Day Weather Forecast For Winthrop

WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



