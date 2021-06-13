4-Day Weather Forecast For Winthrop
WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
