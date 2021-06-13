Cancel
Seadrift, TX

Seadrift Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 9 days ago

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0aSvNaBF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

