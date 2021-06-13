Seadrift Daily Weather Forecast
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
