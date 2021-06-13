Cancel
Dolan Springs, AZ

Sunday sun alert in Dolan Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Dolan Springs Today
Dolan Springs Today
 9 days ago

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) A sunny Sunday is here for Dolan Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dolan Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvNXTw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 78 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 82 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs, AZ
With Dolan Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

